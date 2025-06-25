MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bail for Kalyanmoy in one job scam case

Justice Subhra Ghosh granted bail. But Ganguly was not released from prison, as the court is yet to grant him bail in the case that the CBI has lodged

Our Bureau Published 25.06.25, 11:31 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who was arrested by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in September 2022 in connection with the alleged irregularities in recruitment to Group C posts in government-aided schools, got bail from Calcutta High Court on Tuesday in a case that involves the ED.

Justice Subhra Ghosh granted bail. But Ganguly was not released from prison, as the court is yet to grant him bail in the case that the CBI has lodged.

"It seems that interrogation by the ED of the petitioner has already been completed. So this court decides to grant bail to the petitioner ( Kalyanmoy Ganguly) with a condition that he would have to meet the
ED officials whenever the agency opts for it," Justice Ghosh remarked while granting the bail.

Dhiraj Trivedi, the lawyer who represented the ED, said: "The accused cannot go out of jail now. The case against him by the CBI is still pending. Moreover, the court has asked him to cooperate with the
ED investigators when
needed."

The ED is probing the money trail of the alleged illegalities in the recruitment.

"We are probing how Ganguly benefited from the proceeds of the corruption. If he was a beneficiary, where he had parked the money, and whether it reflected in his list of assets," said a source in
the ED.

CBI is probing how the alleged illegalities in the recruitment process were carried out by Ganguly, who helmed the board from 2012 to 2022.

