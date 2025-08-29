Rooftops get ready for festive reboot; owners search for staff as they wait for clarity on rules

Owners of the city’s rooftop bars and eateries have welcomed the government’s announcement of standard operating procedures that will allow them to resume operations ahead of the festive season after a three-month shutdown.

Most establishments plan to reopen before Durga Puja, the city’s most lucrative business period, following compliance with new safety norms.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) shut down 83 restaurants, pubs and lounges in May after a deadly hotel fire killed 14 people. The establishments have been given three months to comply with stringent new safety requirements.

Three of the 83 establishments had moved court, and the KMC invited them for hearings later. Most of these ran from rooftops, but a few also operated from lower floors. KMC sources said the restaurants on the lower floors encroached on space for fire refuge.

The new SOPs, prepared by a panel of ministers and senior officials, state that no construction will be allowed on a refuge area or a refuge floor.

While owners say compliance isn’t the main challenge, finding workers has proven difficult after the extended closure.

“The place has been shut for over three months. Most of the staff are gone. We were not able to pay them. The main challenge is to get people now,” said Anirban Sengupta, partner at What’s Up! Café on Southern Avenue. His establishment previously employed more than 80 staff members.

Ankit Madhukoria, owner of Scrapyard, echoed similar sentiments. “I already have 50 per cent open space. I am waiting to get a copy of the SOP. Implementing them should not be a problem,” he said.

However, most owners say they have yet to receive official copies of the safety guidelines, relying instead on newspaper reports for details.

The new rules

The new regulations impose significant restrictions on rooftop operations:

At least 50% of any rooftop must remaincompletely clear of structures

Establishments cannot occupy road-facing portions of terraces, which must stay accessible for emergency evacuations

LPG cylinders are banned from kitchens; only electric cookers and microwaves permitted

Mandatory periodic fire safety audits required

No construction allowed on refuge areas or floors

The rules ensure that fire department hydraulic ladders can reach people in emergencies. Establishments must provide indemnity bonds promising compliance within three months, according to Mayor Firhad Hakim.

“We welcome the government decision to give three months to the owners to comply with all the directives. That will allow them to resume operations before the festive season,” said Abhimanyu Maheshwari, who heads the Calcutta chapter of the National Restaurants Association of India.

The KMC, Kolkata Police and fire department will conduct joint inspections after the compliance period. Establishments that fail to meet the guidelines will be permanently shut down.

Industry leaders have also requested expedited clearance processes from government agencies to avoid further delays.

Human cost

The shutdown has had a significant impact on workers in the hospitality sector. Industry sources estimate the actual number of rooftop establishments in Calcutta and Salt Lake ran into the hundreds, employing over 25,000 people.

One bartender from a south Calcutta rooftop lounge was forced to leave his job in July and now works as a delivery partner for an online food aggregator, occasionally taking contract work at private parties.

“I want to go back to where I worked. The payment was better,” he said.

Festive hope

“Implementing all the guidelines may not be possible in a few days. Some establishments may have to bring in a lot of changes. Some might already have most of the measures in place,” said Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.

“Our assumption is that everyone will give an undertaking to do the job in due time and reopen before Durga Puja,” he said.

The new guidelines also apply to shopping malls, schools, factories, hotels and restaurants.