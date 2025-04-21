Robbery bid at KMC garage, 4 arrested

Four persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with a robbery attempt on a garage of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Dhapa on Saturday morning.

A security guard of the garage was attacked after he tried to resist the robbers.

The accused have been identified as Bishu Ghosh, 22, Biki Ishwar, 20, Deba Roy, 20 and Krishna Adhikary, 20.

They are from Rajarghat Natunpara in the Pragati Maidan area, the police said.

Early on Saturday, a group of 10 to 12 men barged into the garage where old and abandoned vehicles are kept, and tried to steal metal parts when one of the guards, A. Tripathi, tried to resist them.

“The guard had managed to get hold of one of them when someone in the group hit him with a knife,” sources in the garage said.

Senior officers, however, said the men threw bricks at the guard and of them hit him on the head.

The men have been charged under sections of criminal trespassing, causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons and common

intention.

This is not the first time that the KMC garage at Dhapa has been targeted. There are several other KMC garages across the city.

The one at Dhapa, the police said, has barbed fence around it. The men scaled the fence to enter the garage.