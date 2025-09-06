Rising digital chatter prompts schools to caution parents; WhatsApp group conversations fuel debate

Several schools in the city are requesting parents to exercise caution and sensitivity when posting about school-related matters on parent-run WhatsApp groups — a message that’s not sitting well with everyone.

Many parents view such advisories as overreach, arguing that schools are intruding into private spaces and trying to stifle opinions. “The school’s jurisdiction ends at its gates,” said the father of a Class IV student at a central Calcutta school. “They cannot dictate what we say in our personal chats. If there’s nothing to hide, what are they afraid of?”

These tensions are surfacing as schools become increasingly concerned about their reputations being impacted by messages circulated online. According to one principal, what appears in parent groups often presents only one side of the story and can influence perceptions unfairly.

“We are against anybody trying to destroy the ethos we are working to inculcate in our students,” said Terence Ireland, principal of St James’ School. “If something adverse is being said about the school, we urge parents to bring it to us first. That’s not an infringement, it’s about resolving issues constructively.”

Ireland emphasised that criticism alone doesn’t solve problems. “Instead of criticising, come and talk to us. There’s always room for dialogue.”

The rise of online parent groups began well before the pandemic, but gained widespread use when remote classes required more online communication. Today, aside from official school-administered groups, there are numerous informal parent-led WhatsApp groups — initially meant to share notes and updates, but which now often turn into forums for discussing school policies, or even accusations of administrative “high-handedness”.

During parent orientation sessions, schools advise parents to think before posting.

One area of discussion is student-related incidents, such as bullying or injuries. “Sometimes it’s a minor issue that spirals into something much bigger because of how it’s portrayed or discussed,” said Ireland.

At The Heritage School, principal Seema Sapru shares similar concerns. “Children often tell only one side of a story. They want to protect themselves from parental anger, and what they say at home may not be the full picture,” she explained.

Sapru said they urge parents to remember that their posts can influence many others.

Schools are also concerned when discussions involve individual teachers or students. “Parents do not have the right to dissect a child’s behaviour with other parents online,” said Terence John, director of education and development at Julien Day Schools. “They weren’t present during the incident and are relying on second-hand reports.”

John pointed out that such conversations can have real-world consequences. “When a parent drops off their child and sees another student who was discussed in the group, a comment or even a glance can be deeply uncomfortable. It could be traumatic for the child involved.”

“We can’t stop parents from talking. But we urge them to be sensitive. There’s a line between hearing something and how you respond to it. That line matters, especially when children are involved,” he added.

Some parents, however, alleged that schools try to “hush things up”.

“They don’t want issues discussed because they think it will reflect badly on them. But not everything a school does is correct,” said the mother of a Class III boy.