RG Kar rape and murder case: Judge’s queries & responses

What Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of Calcutta High Court asked the CBI and what the agency said on Friday

Judge: Had the CBI considered this as a case of gang rape at any point of time?

CBI’s response: No.

The CBI counsel cited forensic reports, expert opinions and statements of the witnesses to conclude that till now there was no evidence to suggest the involvement of a second person in the commission of the rape and murder.

Judge: What was the CBI probing now?

CBI’s response: Destruction of evidence and larger conspiracy after the commission of the crime.

“Whether there is any greater conspiracy... whether they have hushed up the matter and suppressed the matter, the post-offence conduct,” CBI counsel said.

Judge: Had the CBI done the DNA sampling of one person or more people?

CBI’s response: Only one male DNA sample was found at the spot and sent for DNA sampling.

Judge: Where was the CBI stuck? What was taking them so long to conclude the probe?

CBI’s response: Voluminous documentation and dealing with a lot of witnesses.

The CBI has been askedto submit the reason in the form of a report to the court on the next date of hearing, April 23.