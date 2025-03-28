RG Kar rape and murder case: CBI to submit report before Calcutta High Court today

The CBI is scheduled to submit the case diary of the RG Kar rape and murder case before Calcutta High Court on Friday as well as clarify before the court if the agency had ever considered this a case of gang rape.

The CBI has been asked what it has been doing since submitting the chargesheet in October 2024. The CBI has not been able to submit any supplementary chargesheet against anyone for a larger conspiracy and destruction of evidence, which they had mentioned in their chargesheet.

The court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked the CBI for several clarifications before it could pass an order on the prayer of the slain doctor’s parents for a “further probe” into the matter.

The CBI recently started questioning nurses and security guards who were posted at RG Kar hospital on the night of August 8, 2024. But it is not clear if these people are being examined in connection with the rape and murder or to establish the charges of a larger conspiracy and destruction of evidence against then principal Sandip Ghosh and then officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mandal.

At its last hearing, the court asked the CBI counsel to respond at 3.30pm on Friday.

“You must tell me whether at any time you (CBI) took into consideration for investigating under Section 70 of BNS (gang rape)?” Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked CBI counsel Rajdeep Majumdar.

Justice Ghosh said one person had already been convicted. “The accused has been convicted in this case. What was the language of the charge before the trial court? Is it a sole offence committed by an accused or is it a case of gang rape?” he asked.

The third question Justice Ghosh raised was that if at any point the CBI had considered it a case of gang rape, who they thought the suspects were.

The judge also asked for a status report. “The chargesheet has been submitted long ago. There has not been a supplementary chargesheet. What are you doing? Whether you are probing gang rape or simply restricting (investigation) to destruction of evidence,” he asked.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee was found raped and murdered in the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building of RG Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.