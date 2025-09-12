Return Hindol’s items today: Cops told by Alipore court’s additional chief judicial magistrate

Alipore court’s additional chief judicial magistrate ordered the police on Thursday to return the devices, including a laptop, mobile phone, tab, and e-book, belonging to Hindol Mazumdar, a former Jadavpur University student, by September 12.

Mazumdar was arrested on August 13 for his alleged involvement in the attack on education minister Bratya Basu on March 1. He got bail on August 18.

According to Sibasish Pattanayak, Mazumdar’s lawyer, the ACJM inquired about the delay in returning the seized items, given that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) had already completed its examination.

“The laptop belonged to the institute in Spain where Mazumdar has been pursuing his PhD. Since he is scheduled to catch a flight on September 15 so he can rejoin the institute, the police must return the seized items,” said Pattanayak.

“The court has warned the investigating officer of an adverse order if the items are not returned by Friday, when the case will be heard next,” he said.

Mazumdar was arrested on August 13 at the Delhi airport while he was coming to Calcutta from Spain.

The court’s September 9 order said: “Another report has been submitted by the IO, according to which examination of a part of the seized articles has been completed by the CFSL, and the same is ready for collection. IO is present in this courtroom and has been verbally advised to collect the said seized articles and to produce the same on the date fixed (September 11).”

“The failure by the IO to produce the articles on Thursday means he stands accused of contempt and is harassing my client,” said Pattanayak.

Calls from Metro to IO Somnath Datta on Thursday went unanswered.