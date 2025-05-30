Want to rent a property in New Town, Salt Lake? Get police clearance first or face action, say cops

Bidhannagar cops have started a crackdown in New Town and Salt Lake and have issued a notification saying that without a police clearance, no flats can be rented in their jurisdiction.

The notification, issued by the Commissioner of Police on May 14, comes against the backdrop of high-profile criminal cases in the area, where flats were rented and misused as hideouts.

The new order invokes powers under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and makes it clear that:

No flat, house or portion of a property under Bidhannagar jurisdiction can be rented out without submitting full details of the tenant at the local police station.

Owners must fill out a proforma (Schedule I) and submit it within seven days of the rental agreement.

Tenants must also obtain a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) by applying through https://pcc.wb.gov.in. The application fee is ₹ 300.

Failing to comply with the order could lead to prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with disobedience to orders from public authorities.

In 2025, a spike in Bangladeshi infiltration cases raised security concerns in Bengal. In May, the BSF foiled several attempts in Cooch Behar, stopping over 40 illegal entrants. In Kolkata, a Bangladeshi man who entered India illegally was arrested after injuring a cop in a hit-and-run. Such incidents have prompted police to tighten tenant verification norms.

In 2024, the murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar took place at an apartment in New Town. The lawmaker was last seen entering a rented flat, where he was allegedly murdered and his body later disposed of.

The incident raised questions about law and order in the area

In 2021, two gangsters on the run from Punjab Police were gunned down in an encounter with Bengal’s Special Task Force (STF) at a high-rise in the same area. The duo had rented a flat without any scrutiny, and a police officer was injured in the operation.

Police officials say despite repeated advisories and awareness drives, many homeowners continued to rent out their properties without submitting tenant details. This left a security loophole that criminals exploited.

The order, which took effect on May 16, will remain in force for 60 days until July 14, unless withdrawn earlier. It has been published in newspapers, posted on notice boards of all local police stations, and announced via public address systems across Bidhannagar, Rajarhat and New Town areas.