Record footfall in Diwali-eve show: Fireworks, arati, dance vandana at Central Park

The ghats of Benaras were the inspiration behind the arrangements at the Central Park fairgrounds where Marwari Sanskriti Manch was hosting Deepavali Mahotsav 2025 on Diwali-eve.

At the centre of the programme was a 24-ft Mahalaxmi idol, which looks identical every year. But the area was arranged differently this year. “Last year, the stage for the cultural programmes and the idol were placed next to each other. This year, we have created separate spaces so the gathering is spread out,” said Lalit Kr. Prahladka, the founder-president of the manch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goddess was placed facing the main gate. In front of her, there was an artificial water body created in a shallow rectangular basin, in which her reflection could be seen amid floating lamps and flower models. And winding its way from it towards the main gate was a 150ft-long channel with water.

Fireworks display as part of the programme.

“That’s a replica of the Ganga,” said Aditya Mundhra, one of the vice-presidents. The idea for the theme, he said, was inspired by the Chetla Agrani Durga puja last year where the Varanasi ghats had been replicated.

The inner side of the boundary wall was lined with a giant flex with photographs of the ghats. Chaat-makers were brought over to set up stalls as well. Another element inspired by the theme was a small Shiva temple next to the Mahalaxmi idol. “You can’t have Kashi without Vishwanath, can you?” Mundhra said, with a smile.

The ticketed show, organised by Mindspinerz, which was to end with dinner, started around 7.30pm. “This is the 13th year of the programme, including the first year when we held it in the BF-CF ground and leaving out the two years when assembly was not possible due to restrictions imposed for the pandemic. This time we are expecting a record number of visitors, numbering close to 12,000. Usually we get around 7-8,000,” informed Prahladka.

The programme started with Dev Deepawali as done on the Varanasi ghats with lampstands offering obeisance in synchronised movements. Then 800 green diyas were lit by 100 women members, with seven professional performers playing a key part.

The troupe of Evergreen Dance Entertainment kept the audience glued to their seats with a high-energy show that was divided into five segments — vandana of Laxmi, Ganesh, Brahma-Vishnu-Maheshwar, Mahakali and finally Ganga.

“We included Ganga arati this year on learning their theme,” said Ratul Sarkhel, one of the senior members. The troupe had over 50 members, including the make-up crew. Indeed, make-up was a big part of the production as the dancers came dressed as the gods. Payel Barui stood out thanks to a garland of skulls. “My make-up took four hours. I am Chamunda,” said the dancer, who had played Kali last year on the same stage. “These seven skulls are tailor-made for us.” The garland was stitched at key intervals to her dress so it would not fly off in awkward angles during the steps. Her nose was a work of prosthetics. “Chamunda is described as boney. Someone so thin as that is bound to have a sharp nose,” Ratul explained.

There were 11 of them dressed as various aspects of Kali. Of them, two — Gourab Ghoshal and Tuhin Chatterjee — were men. “We held rehearsals for seven days,” said Gaurab, who specialises as Durga and Kali, other than Ram and Krishna.

As a man playing a goddess, he said he had to be careful not to betray masculinity in movements when playing Durga. “Kali has a wild streak, so bold steps are fine.”

Kali vandana, a dance recital being staged at Central Park

Once the dance and the arati ended, all eyes turned towards the Karunamoyee bus stand end of the ground. The sky was lit up with musical fireworks, courtesy the company which had arranged for the lighting on the Dubai edifices at the IB Block Durga puja.

Bidhannagar police commissioner Mukesh dropped by with deputy commissioner, detective department, Sonawane Kuldip Suresh with him, as did mayor Krishna Chakraborty and actress Payel Mukherjee. Minister Sujit Bose reached just as the last burst of aerial fireworks fizzled out.