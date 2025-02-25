Rape, murder trial to begin: Charges framed against e-rickshaw driver

Bidhannagar Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against an e-rickshaw driver accused of rape and murder of a child in New Town earlier this month.

The chargesheet came 17 days after the 14-year-old girl was found dead on a deserted stretch in New Town. The trial in the case is likely to commence on March 1.

Police submitted before a Barasat court that the e-rickshaw driver, Soumitra Roy, 26, was the lone accused.

Roy has been charged under sections of kidnapping; kidnapping with intention to murder; murder; rape causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state; and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. The maximum punishment these charges may attract is the death penalty.

Bidhannagar Police commissioner Mukesh said all the electronic, forensic and medico-legal evidence was submitted in the chargesheet.

The girl who left home in a fit of anger after being scolded by her mother on the night of February 6, was found dead in a bushy area close to the Loha (iron) Bridge in New Town’s Action Area I on February 7 morning. Sources said her clothes were torn and her body was mutilated.

A search was launched for the suspect based on CCTV footage that showed the girl riding an e-rickshaw late on the night of her disappearance. The suspect, Roy, was arrested.

The police said the court completed the charge-framing process on Monday.

“The trial will commence on March 1,” said a senior officer.