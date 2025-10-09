Rail nod for survey on 2 double-line projects in Bengal suburban network

The Railway Board has sanctioned the final location survey (FLS) for two major double-line projects in Bengal under the suburban sections of the Sealdah division of Eastern Railway.

The approved FLS covers a 16.54km stretch between Champapukur and Hasnabad — part of the incomplete Barasat-Hasnabad double line project in North 24-Parganas — and a 46.55km stretch between Lakshmikantapur and Namkhana in South 24-Parganas.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to boost capacity, streamline operations, and enhance connectivity in Bengal’s suburban corridors.

The sanction, formalised on September 24, 2025 and issued for notifications on Tuesday, paves the way for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for both projects, offering new hope for smoother suburban rail communication.

The Champapukur–Hasnabad section currently operates as a single line, handling nearly 100 per cent of its capacity with around 23 pairs of EMU services running daily.

“Doubling of the line will ensure seamless movement of passenger trains from stations such as Bhyabla Halt, Basirhat, Matania Anantpur, Madhyampur, Nimdanri, and Taki Road, eliminating significant delays caused by train crossings,” said a spokesperson for Eastern Railway.

Residents of Uttar Debipur near Basirhat have renewed their long-standing demand for a halt station between Champapukur and Bhyabla Halt.

The villagers staged a day-long demonstration at Champapukur station on August 28.

The other project for which the FLS was sanctioned, the Lakshmikantapur–Namkhana stretch, is a vital link serving major tourist and pilgrimage destinations, including Gangasagar, Bakkhali and Henry’s Island. The project is also expected to get a major boost through the proposed survey.

The doubling of this line is essential for handling the steadily increasing passenger volume and enhancing operational flexibility, while also improving regional connectivity through stations such as Udairampur, Kalwan Halt, Karanjali Halt, Nischindapur, Kashinagar Halt, Kwakdip, and Ukiler Hat.

Officials said the project would unlock greater tourism potential in the Sundarban region of South 24-Parganas district.