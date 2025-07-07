Protest over ‘poisoning’ of four stray dogs, animal lovers assemble in front of Ecospace

Dozens of people assembled on the street near Ecospace on Sunday afternoon protesting the alleged “poisoning” of several stray dogs in the neighbourhood.

Four dogs, part of a larger pack of dogs, who lived on a 500-metre stretch of the road between Eden Court and Avenida Housing Complex died last month. They were found on the road frothing from their mouths and with their hind legs almost paralysed.

“The dogs were unable to get up. Four of them died and seven are still under treatment at a shelter,” said Priyanshi Jaiswal, a resident of Avenida.

“The seven dogs under treatment are showing signs of improvement,” said Priyanshi.

Maitreyee Pathak, a resident of Eden Court, said she was alerted on June 19 morning about several dogs lying on the road, unable to move. “When we went there, we found that the dogs were struggling. We informed police. They came and saw what had happened. Later, we filed a FIR on June 21,” said Maitreyee.

“We suspect the dogs were poisoned. Several people are opposed to our feeding and taking care of these strays. This section of people consider us to be anti-socials,” she said.

Several dogs are still living on the stretch.

At the protest meeting, dog lovers demanded a proper investigation to determine how the animals died.

“If someone poisoned them, then action should be taken against those responsible,” said Priyanshi.

One of the deceased dogs was sent for post-mortem.

“The post-mortem report is pending. Once it comes, the cause of death will be clear,” said Maitreyee.