Monojit Mishra assaulted South Calcutta Law College guard a year ago, say police

The security guard of South Calcutta Law College, whose phone has been seized by police, had been assaulted by Monojit Mishra a year ago on the campus, police said.

The police are trying to extract evidence against Mishra from his phone, sources said.

The police had seized Sanjib Kumar Shil’s mobile phone on Saturday in connection with the alleged gang rape inside the college on June 25.

Another security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, 55, who

has been arrested in connection with the case, is in police remand.

Monojit Mishra is the prime accused in the case.

Police said they would speak to Shil, the security guard of the private agency, again in connection with both incidents from last year and the alleged gang rape on

June 25.

Shil, who was on the day-shift duty at the college on June 25 this year, was assaulted by Mishra on the campus on the afternoon of May 24 last year.

Mishra and his associates had allegedly beaten him up, smashed the college window glass and damaged a bamboo structure at the college.

The college officials had reported the matter to the Kasba police station, following which a formal case was drawn against Mishra under sections of wrongful restraint, mischief, and assault.

The police had later submitted a chargesheet in this case.

“During investigations, we found that the guard who was on day duty when the torture on the gang rape victim had started was the same person whom Mishra had beaten up a year ago. We wanted to examine whether the guard could throw some more light on Mishra’s previous activities. We will also examine if the guard himself had seen or felt anything amiss before leaving the college compound on the evening of June 25,” said an officer of Kolkata Police.

Banerjee who had joined duty for the night shift on June 25, had allegedly vacated his room and allowed it to be used for the alleged gang rape. He has been arrested and is in police custody.

Banerjee has also been charged under sections of gang rape, wrongful confinement, kidnapping for wrongful confinement, kidnapping to cause grievous hurt to the victim, slavery and unnatural lust.