Presidency University undergraduate admission tests results out and uploaded on site

The state joint entrance examination (JEE) board on Monday published the results of the Presidency University undergraduate admission tests.

The results have been uploaded on the board’s website.

The board’s chairperson, Sonali Chakravati Banerjee, said 99.17 per cent had cracked the undergraduate admission tests held on June 20 and 21.

In all, 5,262 candidates had written the tests.

The schedule for online counselling for admission to the undergraduate programme will be announced on Tuesday.

Classes are likely to start on September 1.

The Presidency admission committee resolved on Monday that they did not want the JEE board to conduct the postgraduate admission tests this year and would admit students based on marks.

The undergraduate admission test results were scheduled to be published on August 9.

But they could not be published that day as Justice Kaushik Chanda of Calcutta High Court said on August 7 that the results of the state JEE and Presidency entrance tests could not be published following the OBC reservation rules drafted by the state government on June 8.

The judge wanted the state to follow pre-2010 norms.

However, the Supreme Court on August 22 stayed Justice Chanda’s ruling. The state JEE results and the undergraduate merit lists were published on the same day.

“Presidency, which has always attracted the best minds in the state and the country, now risks losing serious applicants to other institutions simply because of procedural delays,” said a July 28 letter addressed to Presidency University VC signed by Arnab Haldar, a teacher who wrote on behalf of the university teachers.

The state JEE board has been conducting the undergraduate entrance tests on behalf of the Presidency University since 2015.

Autonomous colleges like St Xavier’s and those under the Ramakrishna Mission and minority institutions have had classes for close to a month by now.

“We are worried about the quality of the candidates who will be taking admission here,” a Presidency University teacher said on Monday.

Postgraduate entry

Presidency University registrar Debajyoti Konar said the university would admit students at the postgraduate level on its own.

“The JEE board was supposed to conduct the test. But it has yet to conduct the tests. The admission committee said that if the delay prolongs, the classes could not be started before Puja. So, this year, the candidates will be admitted based on marks as was the case during the Covid-induced shutdown of campuses,” he said.

Candidates with 60 per cent marks at the undergraduate level and 40 per cent at the Plus-II level can apply.