Poster row: Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya to set up CCTVs in entire campus

Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya has decided to bring the entire campus under CCTV surveillance by May 15 after an offensive poster was pasted on the university’s notice board in the wake of the Pahalgam tragedy.

Ashok Kumar Patra, vice-chancellor of the university, said the faculty of agriculture building lacked CCTV cameras, making it impossible to track those who pasted the offending poster on the notice board.

All 12 hostels, the gates and three buildings of the three faculties — agriculture, horticulture and agriculture engineering — at Nadia’s Mohonpur campus, about 60km from Calcutta, will be brought under CCTV surveillance.

“CCTV cameras will be installed above the notice boards. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by the deans and other officials on Monday,” Patra told Metro on Tuesday.

“The cameras must be installed and activated by May 15,” he said. The university has CCTVs only in select hostels.

Last Friday, the dean of students’ welfare, Anupam Pariari, said a lack of funds delayed the CCTV cameras.

“We are sourcing funds to install CCTVs within a fortnight. After what happened last week, we cannot afford to take any risks”, the dean told Metro on Tuesday.

Some unidentified people pasted the offending poster on the notice board. The university is a residential campus and caters to around 2,000 students.

“They (the miscreants) referred to the Pahalgam tragedy of April 22 to justify why they were fanning hatred. Since we have students from different communities, this triggered a concern on the campus,” the dean said.

The VC said he went to the hostels on Saturday, so the students did not feel threatened.

The VC said in a notice on Monday: “Such actions not only vitiate the teaching and research environment of the university, but also pose a direct threat to the dignity of an institution....Let us work collectively to ensure a free, fearless and peaceful academic atmosphere conducive to learning, innovation and societal contribution”.