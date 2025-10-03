Police net 4,320 helmetless riders; hairdo over headgear? Bikers fined big time!

Riding two-wheelers without helmets turned out to be the biggest traffic menace this Durga Puja.

Out of over 8,000 traffic violation cases reported in the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police from Chaturthi (Friday) to Navami (Wednesday), over half were related to two-wheeler riders caught riding without helmets.

Officers stationed as traffic guards throughout the city reported that two-wheeler riders presented various excuses, ranging from forgetfulness to hairstyle choices, in an attempt to gain leniency from the traffic police during the festive season.

“We have been executing prosecution initiatives across the city. A significant number of those caught riding two-wheelers without helmets either mentioned that they forgot to don one or that it would adversely affect their hair. Furthermore, many indicated that their home was merely a short distance away and that they did not believe it was essential to wear a helmet for such a minor trip,” stated an assistant commissioner of the traffic department.

No one was spared, the police said.

A fine of ₹1,000 is charged if a two-wheeler rider or pillion rider is caught riding without a helmet.

According to Kolkata police records, 4,320 scooterists and motorcyclists were prosecuted across the city between Chaturthi (Friday) and Navami (Wednesday).

The number of prosecutions did not deter many. The city’s roads were still full of many zipping around without helmets.

The police reported that 8,277 people faced prosecution for a range of traffic violations, which included 1,593 for having more than one pillion rider; 745 for driving recklessly; 671 for driving while intoxicated; 4,320 for riding without a helmet; and 948 for other infractions.

According to senior police officers, riding without a helmet has been a problem during festival days, not just this year but in previous years as well.

Last year, during Durga Puja, out of 14,339 traffic offences reported in the city between Chaturthi and Dussehra, as many as 7,109 were offenders who did not wear a helmet.

The traffic police have set up check posts at major intersections to prevent traffic violations.

The police have been conducting awareness campaigns throughout the festival season to educate the public about traffic regulations and the repercussions of infractions.