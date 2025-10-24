Police case against South City complex residents after discovery of banned firecrackers

Police started a case against residents of South City Residency on Thursday after banned firecrackers were seized from the housing complex on Diwali night.

According to the police, Jadavpur police station received information around 9pm on Monday regarding the use of banned fireworks inside the complex.

“The police team on patrolling duty and drive against the illegal fireworks on the basis of information, went to South City Residency and found a brown colour carton box fully packed with shells (banned fire crackers) approximately weighing about

15-16kg. There was no QR code in the body of the said crackers,” said deputy commissioner (south suburban division), Kolkata Police, Bidisha Kalita.

An enquiry under Section 173(3) BNSS was immediately initiated, and based on the findings, a case was registered against unknown residents under Section 9B(1)(b) of the Indian Explosive Act and Section 223 of BNSS. These sections prescribe up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of ₹3,000, or both for unauthorised possession, use, sale, or transport of explosives.

Several residents of the housing complex said most of the seized crackers were returned the next morning. “This means that the crackers which were returned were not banned. The remaining were reportedly damaged,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Police said a detailed probe is underway. On Diwali night, a large police team had confiscated the crackers, and one resident was briefly detained. However, a group of residents blocked the vehicle and freed him.

Following an inquiry, a formal FIR was filed on Thursday. No arrests had been made as of late Thursday night.