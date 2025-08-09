Police brace for Nabanna march today, arrangements done to avoid uninvited scuffle

Police on Friday said no organisation or individual has sought formal permission for the Nabanna march on Saturday, but adequate arrangements have been made to prevent any breach of security at the state secretariat.

August 9 marks one year since the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital that shook the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor’s parents and a doctors’ forum have called for a march around noon. It is supposed to be apolitical. The parents have met senior BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, who pledged support without party flags.

The police suggested two alternate venues for protesters to demonstrate without violating laws or damaging public property.

Cop arrangements

Based on social media announcements and intelligence, Howrah City police have set up barricades at three key points leading to Nabanna: Kona Expressway near Santragachi railway station, Foreshore Road, and Howrah Maidan. Security measures also cover lanes and bylanes approaching Nabanna.

Senior officers — ADG (law and order) Jawed Shamim; ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar; Kolkata Police commissioner Manoj Verma; and Howrah Police commissioner Praveen Tripathy — said no protests would be allowed near the state secretariat, where large gatherings are prohibited. They warned rallyists against damaging public property.

“The state secretariat is a high-security zone with a prohibitory order in place. Santragachi bus stand and Rani Rashmoni Avenue are designated protest sites,” Sarkar said. “The right to protest is fundamental, but damaging public property is not. Any violence or destruction will invite legal action.”

Court directives

Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the march but upheld the government’s right to enforce the prohibitory order.

A division bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and Smita Das De stressed that the rally must be peaceful, and participants must not harm police or government property.

Police commissioner Verma said, “We will abide by the court order and implement prohibitory measures.”

Sarkar noted that the police have not received any formal application to hold the march and are monitoring social media activity. “We don’t know who the organisers are,” he said.

On August 28 last year, a similar march to Nabanna seeking justice for the slain doctor sparked widespread violence. The police were pelted with bricks and bottles, officers attacked and injured, barricades dismantled, and more than 40 policemen were hurt.

Traffic restrictions

Though the march route is unknown, the police expect rallyists to approach Nabanna via common routes such as the Hastings intersection, Vidyasagar Setu, Howrah Bridge, Santragachi, Howrah Maidan, and Foreshore Road.

Special force arrangements are in place in central Calcutta, anticipating possible assembly at Esplanade before the march. Traffic restrictions may be imposed as needed.

Late on Friday, police issued a traffic advisory banning goods vehicles — except those carrying essential or perishable items — between 4am and 10pm on Saturday on major roads including Vidyasagar Setu, Kidderpore Road, Taratala Road, DH Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, JL Nehru Road, Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Red Road, New Road, Mayo Road, Outram Road, Queens Way, Casuarina Avenue, Cathedral Road, AJC Bose Road, Strand Road and MG Road.

Kalighat rally

A rally organised by Abhaya Mancha will march from Hazra to the Harish Mukherjee Road crossing at 4pm Saturday.

The police said “adequate arrangements” have been made. “There is a prohibitory order around the chief minister’s and Abhishek Banerjee’s residences. Adequate police deployment will prevent unrest. We are following court orders empowering police to enforce prohibitory measures,” said an officer.