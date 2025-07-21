Patna hospital shooting: 'Zero regrets' for crime shooter without remorse, say cops

Tauseef, the prime accused in gangster Chandan Mishra’s murder at Paras Hospital in Patna, calls himself Badshah, “king of Patna” and posts pictures with cars on social media.

Tauseef, who loves to flaunt his cars on social media, was the only one among

the five men who was not hiding his face in the CCTV footage of Paras Hospital last Thursday.

The other four had their faces partially covered with caps.

Tauseef has old cases of attempt to murder, illegal use and possession of arms and possession of narcotics substances under the NDPS Act against him.

Nishu Khan has cases of extortion and sections of Arms Act against him.

Wanted for several petty crimes in the past, Tauseef had been in police and judicial custodies on and off.

“He had come to Calcutta also. But we are not aware of his involvement in any crime here,” said a city police officer.

Tauseef’s mother was a schoolteacher and father, an employee of a hardware store in Patna.

Officers who questioned Tauseef after he was picked up with three others from the guesthouse in Anandapur on Saturday, said he did not appear to have any remorse.

“He was unarmed when we found him. But usually he loves his arms. He and his gang members had deposited their arms somewhere in Patna before leaving for Calcutta. He has no regret or remorse,” said an officer.

According to his cousin Yousuf Khan alias Nishu, Tauseef was “about to surrender” before the police on Monday.

“But that does not explain why they would flee Patna after the shooting,” said an officer.

Nishu has also been arrested as a co-conspirator. Patna police said on Sunday that the conspiracy to kill Chandan Mishra was hatched at Nishu Khan’s residence in Patna.

Tauseef who has multiple accounts on social media platforms has garnered more than 11 lakh views on his videos on Instagram alone in the last two years.

Sources said Tauseef met Sheru, a gangster who is at present lodged inside a jail in Purulia, several years ago at the Beur jail in Patna. Sheru had given the contract to Nishu to kill Mishra, sources said.