Patients need not go South or other states for treatment, says senior cardiologist

The advancement in cardiac care in Bengal over the last two decades has brought it on a par with the treatment provided in other parts of India, a senior cardiologist said.

Patients would not need to go south or to the other states for treatment. This would additionally help them save up since patients end up spending much on flight or train fares and hotel charges.

Debdatta Bhattacharyya, clinical director and senior consultant (cardiology) at RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, which is an unit of the Narayana Health group, said that the hospital in the last two decades has introduced several cutting edge technologies in the filed of cardiology.

"The hospital will be reaching its 25th year soon. In these 25 years, we have been witness to advancements in the field of cardiac care in Bengal. When we started as a 25-bed hospital, a large number of patients from Bengal used to go to south India or other Indian states for treatment. Even though that legacy is continuing, the number of patients going out for treatment has dropped," said Bhattacharyya, who is also the chief of cathlab at RN Tagore.

"The patients should know that they will receive care on a par with hospitals in any other part of India. There is no need to go outside the state for treating cardiac conditions," he added.

The cardiology department of RN Tagore has four seats for DNB, which is a post graduate degree for medical students.

The hospital has conducted over 50,000 angioplasties, implanted 25,000 pacemakers, conducted more than 5,000 intra-vascular imaging and completed 1,25,000 diagnostic procedures since its inception.

"We have done 17 cardiac transplantations. We also have 3D electrophysiology facilities, which is available in only about 15 hospitals in India," said Bhattacharyya.