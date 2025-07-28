Caregiver and domestic help in net for ‘jewellery thefts’ from different parts of city

Two women, one of them a caregiver and the other a domestic help, were arrested last week for allegedly stealing jewellery from their employers’ residences in different parts of the city.

One of them was caught after analysing CCTV footage, the other was through a

social media post, where the accused posted a picture flaunting the jewellery she allegedly stole from her employer’s house almost a year ago, police said.

The first incident was reported at Haridevpur. Munshi Nizamuddin, a businessman, reported the theft of two diamond-encrusted rings belonging to his wife from his

house.

According to the complaint lodged with Haridevpur police station, the businessman‘s wife, Simmi Yasmeen, was busy bathing her four-year-old daughter and had left her two rings in a drawer when a caregiver, engaged from a centre in Behala, left their home saying she had finished her work. Yasmeen could not find the rings after bathing her baby.

Later, the family checked their CCTV camera and found that the caregiver, Alia Bibi, alias Pooja Mondal, was the last person to have entered the room while Yasmeen was busy with her child. The matter was reported to Haridevpur police station, following which the police arrested Alia Bibi from her Bishnupur home on Saturday night.

During the investigation, police found that Alia Bibi had mortgaged the rings to a local goldsmith, who in turn had further mortgaged the jewellery to another businessman. Police have arrested the two, along with Alia Bibi.

All three were produced before a city court on Sunday. The stolen jewellery has been recovered, the police said.

The second case of theft was reported at Baranagar police station under Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

A family who had lost some jewellery last August spotted their domestic help wearing the same jewellery in a photograph that she had posted on social media.

Based on the complaint, Dipa Das was arrested on July 24, and two gold chains, including one attached to a pendant, and a pair of earrings were recovered.

Employers should keep the local police station informed about recruitments at home, said a police officer.

“Sometimes informing domestic help that the police have their details stops them from committing crimes,” the officer said.