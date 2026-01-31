One nurse with Nipah virus discharged from hospital after consistent medical treatment

One of the two nurses at the private hospital in Barasat, who had tested positive for Nipah virus, was discharged on Friday, hospital officials said. The other nurse continues to remain critical and on ventilation support.

Both the female and male nurse had tested positive for Nipah on January 11 and were admitted to Narayana Hospital Barasat, where they are employed.

“Of the two Nipah patients admitted to our hospital, the male nurse has remained afebrile and hemodynamically stable for the past one week, without any oxygen requirement. He is tolerating oral intake well and has been mobilised out of bed under close clinical observation. He has also completed the prescribed antiviral course and is now clinically stable,” said an official of the hospital.

He has shown significant clinical improvement, with stable vital parameters and improving gait, the official said. His repeat Nipah RT-PCR tests are negative on two separate occasions.

“As he meets all established discharge criteria, continued strict hospital isolation is no longer required. He has been discharged and will remain in home isolation for two weeks with all necessary precautions. Post-discharge protocols have been clearly outlined in line with operational guidance, recognising that Nipah is a high-consequence pathogen and that public safety and containment remain paramount,” said the hospital official.

However, the female nurse remains on ventilation by tracheostomy, with stable oxygen requirements. “Her blood pressure is being maintained with vasopressor support, though the dosage requirement has been progressively decreasing. Neurologically, her status remains unchanged with no seizure activity noted,” said the official.

“Antibiotic therapy is being appropriately de-escalated. While her overall condition continues to be critical, her biochemical parameters are showing improvement,” the official added.

All the contacts of both patients have tested negative for Nipah.