OBC hurdle cleared, UG entry finally begins after a month-and-a-half behind schedule

Admission to undergraduate courses in government and aided colleges began on Friday at last, over a month-and-a-half behind schedule.

The process resumed after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order on OBC reservations, clearing the legal block on admissions. The first merit list was published within hours of the stay order.

A revised admission schedule shared with college principals on Friday evening stated that physical verification of candidates’ documents will be held on August 23 and from August 25 to 27. Classes are set to begin on August 29.

Education minister Bratya Basu posted on X on Friday: “The first merit list for admission through the central admission portal was published today. Since the publication was held up because of the legal complications, we were extremely concerned, as were the students and the parents.”

He added that online admission based on the first merit list began on Friday and will continue till August 25.

An upgrade round will follow for students not taking admission in the first allotment. In this round, candidates can seek a better college or course. The upgrade merit list will be published after 5pm on August 31. Admissions under this round will be held from August 31 to September 3, with document verification scheduled for September 4, 6, 8, and 9.

Phase II of the process — the mop-up round — will begin on September 10 with publication of institution- and seat-wise lists. This phase is for those not allotted seats in phase I, those who cancelled admission, and those who did not take admission despite allotment. Fresh applicants can also participate.

Applications will be accepted between September 10 and 13. Merit lists and seat allotments will be released on September 16, followed by admissions on September 16 and 17.

“The mop-up phase, too, will have an upgrade round. Institution- and course-wise allotment will be published on September 21. Admissions will be held from September 21 to 23, and verification from September 23 to 25,” said a higher education department official.

Originally, the first merit list was supposed to be out on July 6, with admissions from July 6 to 12. Classes were to begin on August 1 after phase I.

Siuli Sarkar, principal of Lady Brabourne College, said: “We are worried about completing the syllabus. Colleges may have to hold online classes during the Puja vacation.”

This year, Mahalaya falls on September 21, and the Puja break starts on September 25. Government colleges will reopen on October 20, after Kali Puja.