No Kalighat march; with CM’s home off-limits, Abhaya Mancha holds peaceful gathering

A late afternoon gathering at Hazra to mark a year since the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College did not attempt a planned march to the chief minister’s home in Kalighat after police denied permission.

Abhaya Mancha, the civil society group that had called the “Kalighat Chalo” march, confined its protest to the Hazra crossing.

Among those present was the mother of 10-year-old Tamanna Khatun, killed in a bomb attack in Molandi village, Plassey, Nadia, on June 23 — the day Kaliganj bypoll results were announced.

“I am yet to get justice, but I will fight on. I am an unfortunate mother who has come to the streets for this,” said Sabina Sheikh, Tamanna’s mother.

Hundreds gathered at Hazra, raising slogans against the state government and its handling of the RG Kar case.

“For the past year, we have held democratic, peaceful protests. We have never resorted to violence or vandalism — and did not do so on Saturday either,” said Punyabrata Goon, a convener of Abhaya Mancha. “Since the police didn’t allow us to march, we held the meeting at Hazra.”

The organisers urged the crowd not to “give in to any provocation” and keep the protest peaceful.

On Friday, Kolkata Police had said “adequate arrangements” were in place for the rally, which was meant to go from Hazra to the Harish Mukherjee Road crossing.

“Prohibitory orders are in place around the chief minister’s and Abhishek Banerjee’s residences. Police deployment will prevent unrest. We are following court orders empowering us to enforce these measures,” said an officer.

The police had set up two layers of metal barricades and personnel along Hazra Road leading to the chief minister’s residence. No protester tried to breach them.

A dais was set up on the Rabindra Sadan-bound flank of SP Mukherjee Road, near Jatin Das Park. The Hazra crossing remained blocked for over an hour in the afternoon.

“North-bound traffic was diverted through the Rashbehari crossing, and south-bound from the Exide crossing,” said an officer.

Speakers at the meeting vowed to continue the protests. “What happened to the doctor could not have been the work of one person. We have studied forensics — we know such injuries cannot be inflicted by one person,” said a doctor.

At RG Kar

Later in the evening, current and former students of RG Kar Medical College, along with junior doctors, held a protest on the hospital premises. They remembered what had changed — and what hadn’t — in the year since the brutal crime.

Songs of protest were sung.

“The CISF is guarding the premises now. But what happens when they leave?” asked Anupam Roy, an intern.