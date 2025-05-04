No hostel facilities, Ramakrishna Mission Residential College defers commerce stream

Ramakrishna Mission Residential College (Autonomous), Narendrapur, has decided against opening a commerce section this year as the college does not have enough hostel facilities to accommodate the additional students.

The college initially thought about starting a commerce section for day students only.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources on the campus said Ramakrishna Math and Mission objected to opening the commerce section for day students as this would come in the way of maintaining the residential character of the institution.

The science and arts sections are entirely residential.

Swami Ekachittananda, the principal of the college, said they have decided against starting the commerce section this year owing to “internal reasons”.

“We will not be starting the commerce section from the 2025-26 academic year,” the principal told Metro.

Last December, the Narendrapur college decided to start the commerce section from this academic year.

The principal then said that the demand for commerce stream among meritorious students prompted them to launch the new section.

The college was supposed to start the commerce section with 30 students. A place on the outskirts of the campus was identified for commerce classes.

Sources on the campus said when the college authorities sent the decision on starting the commerce section to Ramakrishna Math and Mission, headquartered in Belur, for approval, objections were raised about altering the residential character of the institution.

“The college authorities were told that since the term ‘residential’ is associated with the name of the college, the college could not be opened for day scholars,” the source said.

“Of the three colleges that come under the ambit of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, the term residential is only attached to the Narendrapur college. Although Vidyamandira is a residential college, the name of the college does not say anything. The other college, Swami Vivekananda Centenary College (Rahra), is only for day scholars.”

The condition laid down by Ramakrishna Math and Mission entails that the commerce section could be started only with hostels.

“It is not possible for us to come up with hostels immediately. There is an issue of funds as well. Besides, hostels cannot be developed overnight. So the decision to start the commerce section has been kept in abeyance,” said the source.