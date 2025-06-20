New Town’s first cloth bag vending machine for BD Block

A cloth bag vending machine was inaugurated at New Town’s BD Community Market on June 5, World Environment Day.

The initiative is part of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA)’s effort to reduce plastic waste and encourage people to adopt eco-friendly alternatives in everyday life. The machines are being provided by the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) and are being manufactured by Aeonix Research & Innovations.

The first two of these vending machines were launched last year from Salt Lake’s CA Market. Since then, about 100 more have been installed across the state, of which Salt Lake’s AE Market is seeing the fastest sales.

In New Town on June 5, the vending machine was unveiled by NKDA chief executive officer Mohammed Abdul Shahid and administrative officer Meghna Pal.

The unit dispenses sturdy, reusable cloth bags upon inserting a Rs 10 coin or by UPI transaction, offering a convenient alternative to single-use plastic bags. The bags are designed to carry around 10kg load, making them ideal for shoppers.

“This machine is a firm nudge towards change,” said Pal, at the inauguration. “The simplicity of inserting a Rs 10 coin to get a durable cloth bag makes it accessible, but the real aim is to change habits and start conversations about banning plastic use.” A senior NKDA official added that they want a bigger size of bags dispensed from the machine too.

Incidentally, CB Market had been declared a no-plastic one in 2021 as a pilot project, with initiatives such as distributing cloth bags to shopkeepers starting the year before. After the pandemic, however, plastic bags have crept back into use. “We need a behavioural change. Shoppers need to carry cloth bags with them when they visit markets,” the NKDA official said.

Following the inauguration, the NKDA surveillance team and volunteers fanned out across nearby marketplaces, including ID, DF, IC, CB and IB markets, as part of a cloth bag awareness drive. The team distributed flyers, demonstrated the use of biodegradable bags, and engaged directly with vendors and shoppers. Many shopkeepers were ready to learn how they could transition away from plastic.

Salt Lake leads the way

“We have installed cloth vending machines in 11 community markets of New Town, but today is the official launch,” said Pratik Churiwal, on behalf of Aeonix Research & Innovations, that makes the machines. He also owns Nova Innovation, the company that supplies the bags.

Initial response has been positive, but they shall wait and watch for a few months before expanding in New Town. “While everyone wants to buy a bag for the first time out of curiosity, it is repeat purchases that ultimately sustain the market,” he added.

Churiwal says they have about 100 such machines across the state now, and response is usually higher in localities that have greater education and awareness levels. “Some markets under Calcutta Municipal Corporation are doing very well. But the fastest mover is Salt Lake’s AE Market, where we have three machines installed,” he said.

These machines have a capacity of holding 200 bags at a time and those at AE Market need to be replenished every eight to 10, or at most 15 days. “Other than that, in Salt Lake, City Centre, CA, and GD Markets have two machines each. There are also machines at BD, AB-AC, IB, and Karunamoyee Market, and one more is opening in IA Market soon,” he said.

On World Environment Day, three machines were also inaugurated at Nicco Park after the one in New Town. “We are getting enquiries from the districts too, but at present the cost is being borne entirely by the PCB. If the local bodies footed part of the bill, the burden would be off PCB and more of them could be installed,” said Churiwal.

Individual effort

The authorities aside, some individuals are also doing their bit for the environment.

Yasmin Rehman and Manasi Dutta, two AC Block residents who were present for the inauguration at BD Market, shared how they have been distributing biodegradable carry bags to shopkeepers.

“We started by giving out 1kg of these bags in the market next to the deputy commissioner of police’s office, in AA Market, and to roadside vendors,” said Rehman, a social worker. “Encouraged by the practicality and customer response, the sellers later came back to purchase 15 kg or more. The bags are eco-friendly, strong, don’t leak, and the customers are happy.”

Additional reporting

by Brinda Sarkar