New Town celebrates Diwali with art and rangoli contests at Akankha More

The one occasion of the year when residents of New Town are reminded that Akankha More is officially Mangaldeep crossing, because of the imposing installation of the lamp on a stand on the central island, was back in its seventh edition on Saturday afternoon.

Children swarmed the island, which had been decorated, along with their parents and headed underground. There, in the subway, a sit and draw contest was underway. “Don’t be disappointed if you don’t get a prize,” 12-year-old Chinmayi Halder was telling her seven-year-old cousin Aditri Dey. Chinmayi, a resident of Akankha Abasan, was taking part in Group B (7-12 years) while her cousin, from near Haldiram crossing, would be in Group A, for seven-year olds and under. While the younger one, having no restriction on theme, started drawing on Diwali, the elder cousin drew a dancer with a Kali idol in the background.

“We have around 50 participants this time, a bit less than other years when the figure touches 80,” said Ashoke Mullick, the judge for the contest.

Participants were supposed to carry colours of their choice but a special child had come without any. The organisers still managed to arrange some for him and his mother was also allowed to sit near him as he painted to keep him calm.

The team from NBCC Vibgyor Towers at work on their rangoli that came second. Pictures by Sudeshna Banerjee

After a couple of hours, the winners in each age group were declared — five-year-old Priyasha Dey from Kali Park (Group A), Aishani Ghosh of Moonbeam (Group B) and Priya Bapari (Group C).

Priya, a resident of AB Block, had painted the New Town skyline, including the Biswa Bangla Gate, reflected in a human eyeball. “Their theme was New Town through your eyes. She drew that literally and even gave the structures a slightly oval shape because of the tapering of the eye,” said Mullick, also praising the runner-up Ahon Das Sarkar for his composition of the Axis Mall bridge with the Gate seen in the distance.

Priya, the runner-up in last year’s contest, came accompanied by her mother Renu. “I cook in people’s houses. Her father expired a year and half ago. She is all I have. She simply loves to draw and goes for classes in BA Block,” said the emaciated woman, clutching her daughter’s trophy. “I was feeling nervous after both the third and second prize winners’ names were announced,” Priya, a student of Class IX in Lighting Lives school, said shyly.

The trophy being handed to Aishani Das of Moonbeam by Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Retd.). Also present are Meghna Pal of NKDA (second from right) and the judge Ashoke Mullick (right)

Colouring squares

The rangoli-making competition started at 4.30pm, with 17 teams. Soumya Bhattacharya had brought her daughter to participate in the drawing contest. “When she refused to, I thought of enrolling in the rangoli event. One of the teams that had registered had two members, so I volunteered as the third,” said Soumya, a resident of Animikha Abasan.

Swati Adhikari, Anukana Saha and Subrata Paul were not only debutants in the contest but they were also trying their hand for the first time at rangoli. “Amra khori diye alpona ditey obhyosto. Haat phoske jachchhilo. Control was a problem,” admitted Paul. “But we are loving the experience because of the ambience,” Anukana added.

Anit Ketan Suin from Action Area IIB, an engineering student at Jadavpur University, signed up on seeing mother Manju lacking a third member in the team. Their team created a peacock and decorated it with electric diyas.

Bijoylaxmi Sahoo and Mitali Das of Highland Willows, the winners of the rangoli contest

But all eyes were on box no. 20 where Shyamali Pal was soldiering on by herself. “I stay alone. I like to keep myself involved in social events,” said the AK Block resident, who will be 70 in December.

One team had given a message against plastic usage, another drew Lord Jagannath. Kali seemed to be the most-favoured theme, with three teams choosing the goddess in their compositions. The winners, from Highland Willows, however, had portrayed the dark goddess symbolically. Half the face was Kali, the other half was her khnara. Splitting the two in the middle was the trident of Shiva. “They have even shown a fade-out of the colours. Look at the intricate work in the hibiscus flowers at each corner,” discussed the NKDA officials, who adjudged the contest. The winners, Mitali Das and Bijoylaxmi Sahoo, received their trophy from Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha (Retd) and NKDA administrative officer Meghna Pal. “I was part of the winning team in 2023 and come runner-up in 2022. We found the design online last night,” Mitali, a fourth time participant, told The Telegraph Salt Lake.

The trio of Debashri Mallik, Samapti Saha and Manali Raymondal from NBCC Vibgyor Towers came second. While Samapti had come second in 2021, the other two were debutants. “The organisers provided colours but we brought some petals as well, as rangoli can be of both colours and flowers,” said Manali.

The third place went to a team from BC Block, comprising Archita Karmakar, Soumi Roy and Hena Biswas.