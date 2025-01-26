Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s writings and speeches in new edition of collection, Congress President

A new edition of Netaji’s Collected Works Volume 9, titled Congress President, which includes his speeches and writings from January 1938 to April 1939, was ceremonially released at Netaji Bhavan on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 128th birth anniversary.

The edition includes a new introduction by Sugata Bose, grandnephew of Netaji and Gardiner professor of oceanic history and affairs at Harvard University, highlighting six themes in Netaji’s political and economic thought.

One of the six themes was that even while analysing political trends of his time,

Netaji was more concerned about India’s future social and economic reconstruction once political freedom was won, Sugata said in his introduction.

“Second, Bose (Netaji) was bred in the political tradition of anti-colonial federalism that he had learned from his political guru Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das,” Sugata said at the occasion.

The third theme is Netaji’s commitment to unity based on the equality of Hindus and Muslims and all the diverse religious communities of India.

Fourth, Netaji took a principled position on internal party democracy within the Indian National Congress.

“Fifth, Netaji displayed a firm and clear-eyed grasp of international affairs and ways to take advantage of global trends to advance the cause of India’s freedom. And sixth, Subhas Chandra Bose displayed dignity and decorum in all his political utterances even while expressing disagreements,” Sugata said.

A special Netaji Birthday edition of Netaji Research Bureau’s journal, The Oracle, was also released.

It contains Netaji’s article on Italy written in 1935 and select correspondence between Sisir Kumar Bose and Krishna Bose during the Sisir’s visit to Japan in 1965.

Also launched on January 23 was a special brochure of portraits — An Exhibition of Unseen Classics — featuring reproductions of nine works of art on display at Netaji Bhavan from December 26 to January 26.

Delegates from Japan, Italy and Thailand; Netaji Research Bureau chairperson Sugata; director Sumantra Bose; and Anisa Puri, daughter of Prem and Lakshmi Sahgal, attended the assembly on Netaji’s birth anniversary.