Multi-colour Mussaenda for merry garden look

The Mussaenda is a spectacular bloomer. The ornamental shrub is highly prized for its dazzling, long-lasting display that gives the plant an exotic appeal and if some simple steps are taken, they could soon be growing abundantly in your garden.

Mussaenda is an evergreen small tropical tree or large semi-erect shrub, about 10-12ft in height. Its branches are covered with abundant light brown hairs.

Flowers are arranged in terminal clusters, and each flower has five sepals, of which at least one is expanded. The flower colours can be yellow, red, or creamy white with red, white, or pink bracts (a modified leaf or scale, typically small, with a flower or flower cluster in its apex) or sepals. In some plants, all sepals are enlarged, and the golden corolla is tubular.

Leaves are approximately eight inches long and three inches wide, with prominent veins, opposite, ovate or rectangular, both surfaces covered with minute hairs. Mussaenda bushes are in the Rubiaceae family (a plant that has small flowers in white or yellow, paired fruits, coils of leaves around the stem, and stems with four angles). Mussaendas are also known as Ashanti Blood / Red Flag Bush that thrives in warm, humid conditions. They are native to the Asian and African tropics and subtropics. The genus is cultivated as an ornamental plant in various regions. Mussaenda frondosa is native to India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Mussaenda erythrophylla is native to tropical Africa

Light: Mussaenda plants thrive in full sun; provide at least six hours of direct sunlight daily, especially the morning sun. They can tolerate partial shade, but too much shade can reduce flowering and bract formation.

Soil: Well-drained, sandy loam soil with slightly acidic conditions (6.0-7.5 pH) is ideal. Improve drainage by adding organic matter like compost or leaf mold. Use a mix of garden soil (50 per cent), compost (30 per cent), and coarse sand (20 per cent) for the best results.

Humidity and temperature: Mussaenda thrives in warm and humid climates and are sensitive to the cold. They like temperatures between 20°C to 35°C. Keep humidity levels between 45-70 per cent. Maintain good humidity levels to prevent flower drop.

Watering: Water should be done slowly and adequately, but not frequently. Water regularly during active growth and hot weather, but avoid waterlogging. This reduces shallow root development and root rot. Do not water until the top level of soil has dried up. Keep the soil moist, not wet, by watering lightly twice or thrice weekly.

Fertilising: Apply fertiliser during the plant’s growth period. Use a balanced fertiliser (N:P:K – 20:20:20) for your plants to grow and bloom. When applying fertiliser in organic form, use well-rotten mustard cake emulsion or fish emulsion mixed with water in 1:10 ratio.

Pests and diseases: No significant pest or disease problem exists for these plants. They can be affected by millie bugs, which leads to the growth of sooty mould. Due to the hot and dry weather, these insects are more rampant. Plants can also attract spiders, mites and whiteflies. Use of any insecticide/ pesticide at regular intervals will keep them in check. Fungicides can be used to treat leaf spot.

Pruning: Pruning Mussaenda is beneficial for vigorous growth and abundant flower production. Pruning serves many purposes, including size management and improper growth control. The removal of dead or diseased sections will be beneficial for growth and make them grow bushier which increased aesthetic appeal. Remove old and dry bracts to promote new flowers.

Propagation: Mussaenda can be propagated through softwood cuttings. Mound layering can also be used for white-flowered varieties.