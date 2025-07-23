Monojit Mishta, three other accused of rape in law college to stay in custody till August 5

Former Trinamool student leader Monojit Mishra and three others accused in the South Calcutta Law College gang-rape were on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody till August 5.

Mishra, who faces 12 criminal cases under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, was granted bail in two older cases where chargesheets have been submitted naming him as an accused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mishra, 31, the main accused in the gang-rape of a 24-year-old student of the law college on June 25, was produced in the Alipore court along with two students — Pramit Mukherjee, 20, and Zaib Ahmed, 19 — and security guard Pinaki Banerjee, 55.

“We made a plea for a gait pattern analysis of Mishra in connection with the gang-rape investigation,” said chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal.

Sources said Mishra’s walking pattern would be matched with CCTV footage from the college that confirmed his presence on the day of the crime. “If the gait pattern analysis matches, it acts as evidence for the prosecution,” said an officer.

Ghosal added that police would soon submit the chargesheet in the gang-rape case and sought “custody trial” for Mishra and the three others.

Old offences

The police said that of the 12 criminal cases against Mishra, his defence lawyer submitted bail petitions in two — one for allegedly molesting a woman on Kasba’s KN Sen Road, and the other for assaulting college security guard Sanjib Kumar Shil and damaging college property. The molestation case dates back to March 2022, and the other May 2024.

“The police have submitted chargesheets against Mishra in both cases. He was absconding at the time, so his name is shown as absconding in the chargesheets,” said an officer.

Questions remain as to how the police failed to locate an absconding accused who never went into hiding. South Calcutta Law College is located just a stone’s throw away from Kasba police station.