Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed on Fern Road to meet someone just before arrest: Police

Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old South Calcutta Law College student on June 25, and his associate Zaib Ahmed were on Fern Road the evening of June 26, about an hour before their arrest, police sources said on Wednesday.

Cellphone tower data suggests the two were together in Ballygunge around 6.30pm, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mishra, 31, and Ahmed, 19, were arrested in Kasba’s Talbagan between 7.30pm and 7.35pm.

The third accused, Pramit Mukherjee, 20, was arrested from his Howrah home early on June 27.

“There is a strong possibility they met someone on Fern Road. Who that person is, is the question,” a police source said.

Kolkata Police’s detective department is now handling the investigation.

Mishra, a former student of the college and former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader, was a casual employee at the college. Ahmed and Mukherjee were students at the college.

The security guard who was on duty at the college on June 25, Pinaki Banerjee, 55, was arrested on June 26 night. He allegedly allowed the guard’s room to be used for the gang rape.

Mishra allegedly assaulted and raped the woman during a three-hour period, from 7.30pm to 10.50pm on June 25.

According to her statement to Kasba police on June 26, Mishra assaulted her in the students’ union room, then beat and raped her in the security guard’s room while Ahmed and Mukherjee watched.

The police had started the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mishra and his associates under sections of gang rape, joint liability and wrongful restraint.

They have since added six additional sections, including charges of watching, capturing, or disseminating images of a woman engaged in a private act without her consent.