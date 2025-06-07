‘Molested, assaulted’ by guard at playground, 33-year-old woman experiences horror

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly molested while trying to rescue a stray dog stuck in a locked playground near Santosh Mitra Square on Wednesday evening. Her brother was allegedly assaulted when he tried to protect her.

The incident took place on Sashi Bhushan Dey Street in central Calcutta.

The woman alleged she was groped by a man working as a guard at the ground, who was in an inebriated state.

“We asked him to unlock the ground to let the dog out, but he started using filthy language. He made advances towards me, and when I pushed him back, he and his family began blaming me for beating him. They were lying. I was trying to protect myself,” she said.

She alleged that the man’s wife and daughter held her by the hair while the man groped her. An acquaintance of the man allegedly hit her brother, a schoolteacher, on the head with a sharp object.

The woman lodged a complaint with Muchipara police station on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Firoze Mistry.

“We have started an investigation and are collecting evidence. We have appealed to the court to record the woman’s statement before a magistrate, and are awaiting a date,” a senior officer said.

No one was arrested till Friday evening.