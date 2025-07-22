IIM Calcutta allows rape-accused second-year student Paramanand in class, not hostel

IIM Calcutta will allow rape-accused second-year student Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, 26, to resume classes, but he will not be permitted to stay in the hostel, an institute official said. Paramanand is scheduled to be released on bail on Tuesday.

Director-in-charge Saibal Chattopadhyay made the decision based on legal advice, the IIM-C official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramanand, arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Lake View Hostel on July 11, was granted bail late Saturday. Bail formalities were completed on Monday.

“We consulted legal experts who said he should be allowed to attend classes. But we will not let him stay on campus. He has to arrange his accommodation outside,” the official told Metro.

Another IIM-C official said Paramanand will be barred from staying in the hostel due to safety concerns.

“The Lake View Hostel, where the incident happened, is co-ed. The rape complaint has triggered concerns among women students. Police told us they found liquor bottles and other items in Room 151 on the second floor, where Paramanand stayed. We believe the room was not being used for its intended purpose,” the official said.

The complainant alleged she was raped at IIM-C’s Lake View Hostel after the accused spiked her drink.

“Considering all these concerns, it has been decided that he will not be allowed to stay on campus,” the official added.

The other co-ed hostel on campus is Ramanujan.

The institute has decided to grant Paramanand compensatory attendance for the days missed while he was in jail.

An IIM professor said a student’s grades could suffer due to lack of attendance.

“The attendance issue may be taken up in the institute’s academic council meeting,” said an IIM-C official.

Upon release, Paramanand must contact director-in-charge Chattopadhyay with a copy of the court order. IIM-C will then inform him of their decision.