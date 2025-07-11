MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 11 July 2025

Metro to run 72 services on Joka-Majerhat stretch from July 14

The interval between two trains in both sections is 24 minutes presently

PTI Published 11.07.25, 08:18 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

To meet the demand of commuters, Metro Railway Kolkata authorities will be running a total of 72 services every day from July 14 on Joka-Majerhat stretch of the Purple Line.

The Metro authorities said in a statement on Friday that from the 62 services (31 UP + 31 DN) being run at present for five working days in the week, a total of 72 services will ply from next week at an interval of 21 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interval between two trains in both sections is 24 minutes presently.

There will be no services on Saturdays and Sundays as usual.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Joka-Majerhat Metro
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India crash probe zeroes in on pilot actions, fuel control switches: Report

Preliminary findings suggest the switches controlling fuel flow to the plane’s two engines were turned off, resulting in a sudden and complete loss of thrust, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

A Maharashtra like conspiracy is underway in Bihar. The BJP is attacking our Constitution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT