regular-article-logo Saturday, 15 November 2025

Metro hits all-time high in mobile QR sales as 53k tickets booked in a day

Over 53,000 mobile QR tickets were booked on November 14, the highest ever on a normal day since the system was introduced, officials said

PTI Published 15.11.25, 08:23 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

Kolkata Metro Railway on Saturday said it recorded the highest-ever number of mobile QR tickets booked on a normal day since the digital facilities were introduced, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement, the authorities said over 53,000 Mobile QR Tickets were booked on November 14 through the Aamar Kolkata Metro app, a record for a regular weekday.

The Metro authorities said a maximum of four QR tickets can be booked in a single transaction and urged passengers to use smart cards to avoid queues at ticket counters.

They also encouraged commuters to use automated ticket vending machines and online recharge facilities to minimise congestion.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

