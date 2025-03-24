MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Met office warns of sharp temperature rise

Debraj Mitra Published 24.03.25, 06:26 AM
Representational image

The overcast conditions that prevailed for a couple of days kept the Celsius under check on Sunday.

The Celsius, however, is expected to rise from Monday. The Met office has warned of a sharp spike in the day temperature by the middle of the week.

The maximum temperature in Alipore was 29.4 degrees on Sunday. It was five notches below normal. At 20.6 degrees, the minimum was also 3.5 degrees below normal.

"On Monday, the day temperature is likely to climb to 31 degrees. By the middle of the week, it is expected to touch 35 degrees," said a Met official.

The official Met forecast for Monday reads: "Partly cloudy sky. Possibility of rain/thundershower in some areas".

The city got a spell of rain on Sunday morning. Another was expected in the evening but the thunderclouds skirted the city and passed from its south," said the Met official.

The clouds, however, dragged the day temperature down on Sunday, he said.

The humidity quotient is likely to stay on the lower side on Monday and Tuesday before rising again.

"The squall season is here. Enough heating and moisture incursion can cause thunderstorms," the Met official said.

