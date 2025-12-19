Messi fiasco: SIT scans 1,000 event reels and videos for pointing out the mayhem base

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fiasco at the Salt Lake Stadium during Lionel Messi’s visit have started to scan through nearly 1,000 reels and videos on social media, apart from the CCTV footage available, to piece together the exact sequence of events and or who was responsible for the mayhem, forcing Messi to leave early.

According to sources, the SIT believes that the video footage available on social media could be a potential source of information to confirm what actually happened inside the stadium on December 13.

The SIT has come across several lacunae on behalf of the organiser, sources said.

“When the organisers realised that too many people had entered the ground, it was planned that once the ground was emptied, Messi would be brought out again. However, just when the organisers were about to make an announcement, the two anchors found that the optic wire of their microphones was damaged,” said an officer attached to the probe.

In the absence of any announcements, before Messi could return to the ground, people thought he had left and pelting of water bottles started.

The police have also learned that after the cancellation of the contract between Satadru Dutta’s company and an event management agency, he hired two anchors for announcements. Dutta is now in police custody.

The anchors, however, were given the flowchart with the script of the event only two hours before the programme, sources said.