Mani Square turns 17 with cake for all; actor Sean Banerjee is star guest

The city’s second mall turned 17 on Sunday and the celebration weighed 190lbs. That was the weight of the birthday cake that the bakery team at JW Marriott had baked for Mani Square.

“It’s a chocolate and caramel cake with floral designs on top. It took us five days to prepare,” said Bhaskar Chakraborty, executive pastry chef, JW Marriott, as 12 cakes were placed side by side to make a 16ft long one.

It was a festive ambience, what with a stilt-walker in a blingy outfit, popular cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse as well as clowns walking around. Children shook hands with them as parents clicked. Discounts were also on offer from most of the retail outlets.

“Though clothing and footwear are a strong presence at our mall, food has always done amazingly well,” said Sudarshana Gangulee, director of the Mani Group, which owns the five-storeyed retail space spread over five lakh square feet.

Actor Sean Banerjee was invited to do the honours. The popular face in daily soaps, like the ongoing Roshnai which is beaming on Star Jolsha, obliged young fans by posing for pictures. “I had met my first crush here for tea. I had also watched Avatar here on Imax,” said the grandson of screen legend Supriya Chowdhury.

Once he cut the cake, slices were distributed among all shop assistants and shoppers.

In the evening, an interactive event on the ground floor asked questions and got shoppers to showcase their talent, winning them token prizes.