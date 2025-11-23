MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Man found dead in Kasba hotel, police investigations, post mortem to reveal the reason

According to police, the initial investigation revealed that three men checked into Hotel Consulate in the Rajdanga area of Kasba on Friday

Kinsuk Basu Published 23.11.25, 07:27 AM
Hotel Consulate in Kasba, where the Birbhum resident was found dead on Saturday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

A man was found dead inside his room in a hotel in Kasba on Saturday.

Late in the night, two of them left the hotel, while the third was found dead on Saturday, the police said.

“The deceased has been identified as Adarsh Losalka. The 33-year-old man hails from Bazarpara in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

After completing his studies, Losalka moved from Birbhum to Calcutta and began working at a private company in Salt Lake, the police said.

He was residing in a rented accommodation on Bangur Avenue and had spoken to his father, Bimal, on Friday night.

The police said that Bimal told them that his son mentioned he was heading towards New Alipore.

Officers said that a woman was possibly one of the three individuals who checked into the hotel on Friday

A police team led by the joint commissioner, crime, Rupesh Kumar, scanned the hotel along with members of the dog squad.

The deceased had an injury on the rear of the head.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem. It is still not clear why Losalka had come to the hotel,” a police officer said.

Senior officers stated that they were running a background check of the deceased person. His call records are being scanned.

“It seems the room was booked online. We are checking the details,” an officer said.

