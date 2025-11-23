Calcutta marks Mary Ward institutes’ merger, emblem worn by Loreto Sisters changed at celebration

The city celebrated a historic moment on Saturday as two congregations of religious Sisters — the Congregation of Jesus (CJ) and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (IBVM-Loreto) — formally merged in Calcutta.

The unification, marked by a four-hour Eucharistic celebration at Loreto Convent Entally, saw the emblem or cross worn by the Loreto (IBVM) Sisters replaced by the CJ emblem.

Sister Monica Suchiang, the South Asia province leader of the Congregation of Jesus (formerly IBVM-Loreto), handed over the CJ cross to all former IBVM Sisters who renewed their vows during the ceremony.

“The former emblem of the IBVM Sisters changed to the CJ emblem that every sister now wears,” Sister Suchiang told Metro. “The two congregations now have one General Superior, Sister Veronica Fuhrmann of the Congregation of Jesus.”

Calcutta’s Loreto institutions were under the IBVM. Sister Suchiang said that the merger would not affect the names or operations of the Loreto institutions or the associated social sector organisations.

The formal decree of unification had been publicly proclaimed on November 4 at a special mass at the Basilica of Loyola in Azpeitia, Spain.

“Through this unification, 580 sisters of the IBVM worldwide joined 1,300 sisters of the CJ, bringing the total membership to 1,880 across 27 provinces and regions in 25 countries,” Sister Suchiang said.

Tracing their origins back to 1609, both IBVM and CJ were founded by the visionary Venerable Mary Ward, whose apostolic courage and prophetic insight gave rise to a new form of women’s religious life in the church, Sister Suchiang said.

“Due to historical complexities — political upheavals, social restrictions and ecclesial resistance — Mary Ward’s institute gradually evolved into two parallel congregations. For centuries, these branches carried forward her charism separately, each responding faithfully to her spirit according to the pastoral needs and practical circumstances of different times and places,” she said.

The merger decree was read aloud during the celebration, themed “Two Histories, One Magnificat”.

The service was presided over by the archbishop of Calcutta, Reverend Elias Frank. “Today, we celebrate a moment of grace in the life of the church. The two congregations of apostolic women religious — the Congregation of Jesus and the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary —both founded by Venerable Mary Ward, were united on November 4, 2025,” the archbishop said.

Students from the six Loreto schools presented a cultural programme depicting Mary Ward’s journey to Calcutta and the establishment of various institutions locally and internationally.

The event drew an audience of 1,800 people, including priests, sisters from multiple congregations, representatives and consular staff from several countries, past pupils and retired teachers.