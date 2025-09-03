Loreto College starts 'Earn While You Learn scheme' for broader aspects among students

Loreto College has launched an innovative programme allowing students to earn money while pursuing their studies, creating opportunities similar to work-study programmes at universities abroad.

The “Earn While You Learn (EWYL) scheme,” introduced on Monday, enables students to work up to two hours daily and six hours weekly, either after college hours or during free periods. Students earn ₹100 per hour for their work.

“Students will be engaged in college work like documentation, videography, digitisation in the library, data collection, and data entry,” said Sister A. Nirmala, teacher-in-charge at Loreto College. “We have strict policies ensuring students work only fixed hours so their studies aren’t hampered.”

Disadvantaged students

The college-funded initiative prioritises students facing financial hardship. According to Suranjana Mitra, associate professor of economics and scheme convener, preference goes to students with financial need, those from scheduled castes or tribes, and religious minorities — provided they maintain good academic records and regular attendance.

“The EWYL Scheme provides much-needed monetary assistance to socio-economically disadvantaged students, enabling them to meet monthly expenses and pursue education with greater ease and confidence,” the college states on its website.

The programme is open to undergraduate, postgraduate, and B.Ed students, with registration available through the college website.

Skills beyond money

Sister Nirmala emphasises the programme’s broader benefits: “This will help students earn pocket money, empower them, and give them hands-on training.” The initiative aims to develop technical skills and build entrepreneurial abilities that enhance employability.

The idea emerged from observing student needs firsthand. “An undergraduate student works in a sports showroom. It struck me that if we can create such opportunities in the college, it would benefit many students,” Sister Nirmala said.

Structured implementation

Different departments will determine work requirements and hours needed. While libraries may offer continuous work opportunities, undergraduate departments might provide limited-hour assignments.

“Department coordinators will decide hours required to finish work, and

students won’t be allowed to stretch working hours unnecessarily,” Mitra clarified.

Established models

The scheme follows University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for supporting socio-economically disadvantaged groups in higher education.

“The Earn-while-Learn (EwL) scheme is a means to help the SEDG (socio-economically disadvantaged group) students earn and support their education and acquire skills and capabilities that would enhance their employability. It attempts to mitigate the economic hardships of learning and enhance the learner’s adaptability.... It provides the students opportunities to develop their personality, gain technical skills, and build their entrepreneurial ability, which would help them take up professional assignments relatively faster,” the UGC guidelines say.

Such programmes are very common in colleges and universities abroad, especially in the US and Canada. Many students who travel abroad for studies use this opportunity to work on or off campus to earn pocket money and sometimes to pay some of their bills. They have options to work in libraries, computer centres, dining areas, as research assistants, and teaching assistants.

Debashis Biswas, inspector of colleges at Calcutta University, launched the programme. He noted that the university ran a similar UGC-funded scheme for five years before the pandemic and has resumed it recently with university funds.

“It is to the credit of Loreto College that they are doing it from college funds,” Biswas said, highlighting the institution’s commitment to student welfare.