Live wire claims 35-year-old worker’s life inside wagon manufacturing factory at Port area

Sarwar, a casual staff, was electrocuted around 8.30pm when he was winding up for the day and tried to pull a oxygen cylinder that was touching a live wire

Kinsuk Basu Published 05.09.25, 07:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The death of a 35-year-old worker from electrocution inside a wagon manufacturing factory on Hyde Road in the city’s Port area on Wednesday night sparked tension, prompting police to intervene and bring the situation under control.

On Thursday, the factory remained shut to mourn the death of Sarwar Ali.

Sarwar, a casual staff, was electrocuted around 8.30pm when he was winding up for the day and tried to pull a oxygen cylinder that was touching a live wire.

“The wire’s rubber insulation was damaged and it was touching the cylinder,” said a senior officer.

“Sarwar was electrocuted after he tried to pull the cylinder,” he said.

The police said they got the information around 9.30pm.

Sarwar, a resident of Circular Garden Reach Road, was taken to Ekbalpore Nursing Home by his co-workers, the police said.

Later, he was shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he was declared dead.

