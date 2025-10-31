MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 October 2025

Kids light up early Diwali at Little Einsteins preschool with diyas colours and dance fun

From decorating diyas and making rangolis to dancing on festive tunes the tiny tots of CF Block’s Little Einsteins preschool soak in the spirit of Diwali with colour and joy

Brinda Sarkar Published 31.10.25, 09:08 AM
Kids of Little Einsteins hold up their diyas before Diwali.

Kids of Little Einsteins hold up their diyas before Diwali. Brinda Sarkar

They decorated diyas, created rangolis and danced their hearts out. Little Einsteins, the pre-school and day care centre in CF Block, simulated an early Diwali where kids got a feel of the festival even before celebrating it at home.

Eeshan Srivastava, seven, decorated his diya with glitter and held it up proudly. “Diyas are an important part of Diwali but I also love fire crackers. My favourite is tubri,” he smiled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihaan Roy, 8, knew how to make rangolis as he said he had learnt it at an earlier workshop. Those like Anshelm Tony Rajan and Naavya Maheshwari loved dancing the most, to songs like Happy Diwali and London thumakda. Given that the kids were as young as two years old, dance teacher Satya Singh performed the steps for them to follow.

The teachers, led by co-ordinator Tannistha Ghosh, had decorated the ceilings with colourful dupattas and walls with flowers. “At this age, lights and colours are what appeal to kids the most,” said Nidhi Kayal, who runs the institute. “We take in kids from the age of five months and there is no upper age limit. Kids spend so much time with us that this is their second home. So it’s only fair that they also celebrate Diwali with their family here.”

Brinda Sarkar

RELATED TOPICS

Salt Lake Diwali Celebrations Diwali
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Andrew loses royal titles, to leave Windsor estate over Epstein scandal

The Buckingham Palace statement said a formal notice had now also been served on Andrew to surrender the lease of his Royal Lodge mansion on the Windsor Estate, west of London, and he will move to alternative private accommodation in eastern England
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

BJP uses Bengalis as a vote bank but never seeks to understand their culture or emotions

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT