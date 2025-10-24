'Light to moderate': Rain likely next week, Bengal to get drenched once again, says Met

A rainy spell is headed Bengal’s way, the Met office has said.

The coastal districts of south Bengal are likely to get rain between October 25 (Saturday) and 29. In the districts of north Bengal, rain is likely between October 24 (Friday) and 29.

As of now, the forecast is for “light to moderate rain”.

In south Bengal, the intensity and spread are likely to rise on October 28 and 29. Calcutta is most likely to get rain on these two days. The city sky, however, is expected to turn cloudy from Sunday.

The showers are likely to be caused by the flow of southerly and southeasterly winds, said Met officials.

A fresh system is also brewing on the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said.

“An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining the south Andaman Sea, extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on October 24,” said a Met report.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours,” it added.

A Met official in Calcutta said there is a possibility of the new system affecting a change in the wind pattern in south Bengal. But it was still too early for any specific area-based forecast, he said.

A previous system on the Bay was expected to intensify into a depression and head towards the Tamil Nadu coast. But eventually, it fizzled out before it could turn into a depression.

It entered Tamil Nadu a couple of days ago as a well-marked low-pressure system. On Thursday morning, it was a low-pressure area over south interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood.

“As the system came near the coast, the supply of moisture was hampered. Another low-pressure area on the Arabian Sea turned into a depression. It sucked a bulk of the moisture from the mainland towards itself. As a result, the Bay system failed to sustain the momentum,” said H. R. Biswas, head of the weather section at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

Around 11.30am on Thursday, the depression was on the southeast Arabian Sea,

some 870km from the Goa coast and moving north-northeast at 5kmph, said a Met

bulletin.

Across the heart of India, including Calcutta, the weather was hot and dry. The maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius, two degrees warmer than usual. Taps discharged warm water for much of the day and any time spent under the overhead sun was taxing.

The conditions are unlikely to change much over the next couple of days. Some clouds are likely to start appearing from Sunday.