Law college to seek funds for CCTVs; will write to government, says vice-principal

South Calcutta Law College, where a first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on June 25, will write to the state government seeking funds to install CCTV cameras on its campus, the vice-principal said on Friday after a meeting of the governing body.

The college plans to install 70 CCTV cameras, she said.

More than two months after the crime, the governing body — the college’s highest decision-making authority — has met three times since July 1 but has yet to decide when the CCTV cameras will be installed or when private security guards will be engaged.

Vice-principal Nayna Chatterji said: “We will write to the department seeking funds for the installation of the 70 CCTV cameras. Once the funds arrive, the cameras will be installed.”

After Friday’s meeting, a state government nominee to the governing body expressed shock that the name of Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the alleged gang-rape, was still visible on college walls.

“I am shocked to see that the name of Monojit Mishra has not yet been whitewashed. This gives the impression that people like Mishra still control affairs at the college. The authorities must remove the name in consultation with the SIT of Kolkata Police, which is probing the case,” said Debabrata Roy Chowdhury, the state government’s nominee to the governing body.

Asked about the name on the wall, the vice-principal said: “The case is sub judice. Any decision on whitewashing will be taken after speaking to the concerned authorities.”

Metro had reported on Thursday that the governing body, which had resolved on July 24 to install a large number of CCTV cameras by August 15, had yet to act. Steps to improve campus security remain delayed.

On Friday, vice-principal Chatterji also said the college was reviewing its fee structure and would henceforth admit 120 students instead of 180, as specified by the Bar Council of India. She made the comments amid complaints of excessive fees and admissions at the college.