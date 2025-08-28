Kolkata rooftop cafés, bars to reopen after 3 months under strict fire safety norms

Rooftop cafes, lounges and bars shuttered for over three months in the city can reopen under new safety guidelines, mayor Firhad Hakim announced on Wednesday.

The establishments must provide an indemnity bond promising compliance with fire safety measures within three months.

The new standard operating procedure, developed by a panel of ministers and senior officials, aims to balance business needs with public safety as the festive season approaches.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), based on a list prepared by Kolkata Police, issued “stop-operation” notices to 83 restaurants, pubs and lounges in May following a deadly hotel fire that killed 14 people. Three of them moved court and the KMC invited them for hearings later.

Most of these establishments ran from rooftops, but a few also operated from lower floors. KMC sources said the restaurants on the lower floors encroached on space for fire refuge.

The new SOP states that no construction will be allowed on a refuge area or a refuge floor.

Under the new rules, at least 50% of any rooftop must remain completely clear of structures. Establishments cannot occupy the road-facing portion of terraces, which must stay accessible for emergency evacuations. This ensures the fire department’s hydraulic ladders can reach people during emergencies.

“The hydraulic ladder may not get access to the back of a building. The ladder will be of no use if the front portion is encroached,” Hakim said at a news conference.

The 50% clearance rule applies only to existing structures. No new rooftop construction will be permitted going forward.

The additional safety measures include:

The state government plans to enact legislation preventing the sale of terrace portions. Entire terraces will become common rights for all building residents and tenants.

The guidelines also apply to shopping malls, schools, factories, hotels and restaurants, all of which must undergo fire safety audits for annual licence renewal.

The crackdown began after chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the fire-ravaged Rituraj Hotel in central Calcutta on April 30. The blaze killed 14 people on April 29, prompting Mamata to demand strict fire safety compliance from the business community.

Mayor Hakim announced the shutdown of rooftop establishments on May 2, affecting dozens of popular dining and entertainment venues across the city.

Now, with the festive season approaching, the committee has created a reopening pathway that prioritises both safety and economic recovery.

“Implementing all the guidelines may not be possible in a few days, but the businesses need to reopen, especially with the festive season approaching,” said a committee member. “This is why we have allowed them to open operations and given them three months to implement the changes.”

The KMC, Kolkata Police and the fire department will conduct inspections after the three-month compliance period. Establishments failing to meet the guidelines will be shut down.

The committee overseeing the new rules includes Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar, Disaster Management Minister Javed Khan, Housing Minister Aroop Biswas, Calcutta Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, and Municipal Commissioner Dhaval Jain.