Kolkata Police rescue 11 trafficking victims, arrest six in Girish Park raid

Nine minors and two adults, all trafficked, were rescued by a team from the Kolkata Police’s detective department on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the detective department had received information of human trafficking victims were being kept in a building at 4A, Gulu Ostagar Lane in Girish Park area under Burtolla police station.

“Four traffickers and two brothel owners were arrested in the raid,” said a source in the detective department.

The detectives are trying to find out where the victims were brought from and where they were to be shifted from the Gulu Ostagar lane hideout.

“We have reasons to suspect that the head of the trafficking ring is elsewhere. From those arrested we want to get the details about the operations,” said an officer.

When the team of detectives reached the Gulu Ostagar lane house the owners were also present. When questioned about the girls locked indoors, they could not explain and tried to evade the questions, after which they were arrested.

All the accused will be produced in the local court later on Thursday.

In April, a team from Mumbai’s Wadala Truck Terminus police station arrested a Kolkata-based woman dentist in connection with a trafficking racket and rescued a three-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.