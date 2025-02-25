Kolkata Police introduces new speed limits across 26 roads to ensure safety

The maximum permissible speed for vehicles on 26 roads in the city will vary between 25km and 50km per hour, Kolkata Police said in a notification on Monday.

The restrictions on vehicular speed were “necessary for preventing danger, obstruction or inconvenience to the public,” police commissioner Manoj Verma said in the notification. “This order will come into force with immediate effect,” it said.

A copy of the list of roads with maximum speed limits was sent to each of the 26 traffic guards.

Senior police officers said the list includes roads which did not have specified speed limits earlier.

The maximum speed limits were drawn up collating reports from different traffic guards and factoring in the rise in vehicular movement on these thoroughfares, they said.

“The maximum speed limits of key roads were drawn up last in 2018. After six years, it was necessary to assess the traffic conditions on those roads,” Y.S. Jagannathrao, deputy police commissioner in-charge of city’s traffic movement said.

Some of the roads listed in the notification include Ballygunge Circular Road, Harish Chatterjee Street, Kalighat Road, Judges Court Road, Rani Rashmoni Avenue and a stretch of AJC Bose Road from its intersection with Belvedere Road to its crossing with Kidderpore Road.

“Officers of traffic duty on these roads will monitor the speed of vehicles with the help of speed monitoring cameras,” Jagannathrao said.

The existing speed limit for cars on some city roads, including the AJC Bose Road flyover, EM Bypass, Bypass-Park Circus connector, Bypass-Rashbehari connector and the Parama flyover is 60kmph.

The fine for speeding by cars and two-wheelers is ₹1,000 for the first offence and ₹2,000 for the second and subsequent offence.

“For buses and goods vehicles, this amount is ₹2,000 for the first offence and ₹4,000 for subsequent offences,” an officer of Diamond Harbour traffic guard said.

Monday’s notification within weeks of the state’s chief secretary, Manoj Pant, the chairman of the state’s road safety council, issuing specific speed limits for urban and rural roads of the state.