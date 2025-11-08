MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 November 2025

Kolkata Metro to end Green Line services early on November 9

The traffic block will be enforced to test the CBTC along the corridor, which, officials said, is 'necessary for the safety and security of the commuters'

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.11.25, 09:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image PTI

Kolkata’s Metro Railway has announced that the last train on the Green Line will run an hour earlier on November 9 to allow testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, a crucial step toward ensuring safer and smoother operations.

The traffic block will be enforced to test the CBTC along the corridor, which, officials said, is “necessary for the safety and security of the commuters.”

The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

“The last Metro service from Howrah Maidan will leave for Salt Lake Sector V at 8:45 pm instead of 9.45 pm on Sunday. Similarly, the last Metro service from Salt Lake Sector V will leave for Howrah Maidan at 8.47 pm instead of 9.47 pm,” a Metro Railway statement said.

