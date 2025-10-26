Kolkata man killed after brawl near Chetla bus stand; one detained, probe underway

A man died after being allegedly attacked with an iron rod by miscreants following an altercation in the southern part of the city's Chetla area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near the Chetla bus stand on Saturday night when an argument broke out among a group of inebriated persons, which quickly escalated, and one of them attacked the man with an iron rod, a police officer said.

One person has been detained in connection with the murder, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Paswan, who worked at a local car wash shop.

Despite being critically injured, Paswan tried to escape but collapsed around 100 metres from the spot, the officer said.

He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

An investigation has been launched, and the body sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

